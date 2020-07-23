New Hanover County names Linda Thompson as Chief Diversity and Equity Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — New Hanover County announced today that Linda Thompson has been named the Chief Diversity and Equity Officer, and will lead the county’s newly established Office of Diversity and Equity.

New Hanover County says this new office with help reinforce that the county government supports and values diversity, inclusion, fairness, and respect.

Thompson currently serves as the public affairs officer for the Wilmington Police Department. A role which she has held for 25 years. She will begin in this new role on August 25th.