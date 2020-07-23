New Hanover County Schools may switch to remote learning only this fall

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Just over a week after New Hanover County Schools announce their plans to get students back into the classroom, the district now is considering switching to virtual learning only.

On Thursday, the New Hanover County Board of Education announced an interim meeting will be held next week in regards to a 2020-2021 school year opening update.

- Advertisement -

In the meeting’s agenda it states:

“Based upon concerns for the health and safety of students and staff, the Interim Superintendent [Del Burns] recommends that New Hanover County Schools open and operate under Plan C through the first grading period of the 2020-2021 school year.”

“Plan C” would mean remote-only learning for students this fall.

The move comes after many parents express concerns and confusion over the current “Plan B” which Pre-K through 12th grade students would attend school on an rotating three-week schedule.

On July 14, Gov. Roy Cooper revealed that North Carolina public schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The interim school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.