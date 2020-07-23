North Carolina group asks judge to stop touch-screen voting

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina NAACP has asked a judge to bar the use of a touch-screen voting machine in several counties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charlotte Observer reports the group made the request to a Wake County judge Wednesday.
- Advertisement -
The injunction says the machines create risks to voters because they will be touched by many people.
The request comes more than three months after the civil rights organization filed a lawsuit against state and local election officials seeking to stop its use.
The Observer reports the state attorney general’s office has asked a judge to dismiss that lawsuit.
A state election official says officials have been instructed about cleaning the machines.