North Carolina group asks judge to stop touch-screen voting

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina NAACP has asked a judge to bar the use of a touch-screen voting machine in several counties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlotte Observer reports the group made the request to a Wake County judge Wednesday.

The injunction says the machines create risks to voters because they will be touched by many people.

The request comes more than three months after the civil rights organization filed a lawsuit against state and local election officials seeking to stop its use.

The Observer reports the state attorney general’s office has asked a judge to dismiss that lawsuit.

A state election official says officials have been instructed about cleaning the machines.