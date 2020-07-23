North Carolina woman attacked by rabid fox while on her bed

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman says she was attacked on her bed by a rabid fox who entered her home through a dog door.

Julie Loflin told WGHP-TV the fox came into her bedroom in Greensboro Sunday night.

She says the animal then jumped on her bed, bit her finger and grabbed her ankle by its mouth. Loflin says she grabbed the animal by its neck for more than 12 minutes as she waited for police to arrive.

The news outlet reports authorities pulled the fox away from her after they got to the house. She has injuries on her ankle and finger and has been given a rabies vaccine.