Number of teachers of color disproportionate to students of color in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Our affiliate station WTVD uncovered minority teachers are underrepresented in North Carolina.

State data shows 54 percent of students are nonwhite, while only 22 percent of educators are.

LaTanya Pattillo is Gov. Roy Cooper’s Teacher Advisor and heads up the governor’s Teacher Advisory Committee. Pattillo has been advocating for more teachers of color.

“As our student demographics change, we need to consider the importance of representation,” Pattillo said. “We need to consider the importance of the need for students, again, to not only see themselves reflected in the classroom, to provide them with opportunities, have some of those high expectations and to feel valued.”

Darryl Bradshaw, 29, is a teacher at Hillside High School in Durham. He’s one of less than 20 percent of teachers in the state who are Black or African American.

