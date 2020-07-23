Search warrant: Mother left baby in toilet for 7 hours before dumping in trash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Search warrants reveal new details about the investigation into a newborn found in a trash can in Wilmington.

***Disclaimer: Some of the following details are disturbing.***

Search warrants obtained by Wilmington Police reveal the newborn was alive for hours before he was dumped in a trash can in the parking lot of Christ Community Church on 4555 Fairview Drive.

Police say they searched footage from a traffic camera in the area, and discovered a light green Toyota Camry of interest. On Friday, the senior pastor at the church reportedly told police they did some outreach work at Royal Palms Mobile Home Park, where police then found a car matching that description.

According to the warrant, police knocked on the door of that residence in the mobile home park, but there was no answer. When they went back alter that evening, they found 21-year-old Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo.

The warrant reveals Calix-Macedo told investigators she gave birth to the baby in the toilet of her bathroom at home. She goes on to tell them she left the baby in the toilet for around seven hours, until around 4 p.m. July 16.

Police say Calix-Macedo went on to tell them she fed her 1.5-year-old daughter afterwards, then went back into the bathroom later to take a shower while the baby was still in the toilet. She reportedly told police she knew the baby was still alive at that time because she could hear him crying while he was in the toilet.

The search warrant goes on to say Calix-Macedo tied the baby inside of a black trash bag, put him in the trunk of her car and drove to Walmart with her daughter to buy milk.

According to security footage from the Walmart, police saw Calix-Macedo’s car pull into the parking and watched her walk into the store carrying her daughter. Police say she told them the baby was still tied in the plastic bag in the trunk, and she could tell her was still alive because she could hear him crying.

After leaving Walmart, police say she took the baby to Christ Community Church, put the baby in the trash can outside the church and went home.

Calix-Macedo reportedly told police her boyfriend, Jairo Neftali Gonzalez-Jeronimo, is the father of both the newborn and her 1.5-year-old daughter. She told them he didn’t even know she was pregnant.

Police say Gonzalez-Jeronimo told them he was working in Southport until late in the afternoon of July 16, and traveled to Plymouth for a job early Friday morning. According to a time sheet from his job, he was at work until almost an hour after the baby had been put in the trash can.

The search warrant shows he got a voicemail from a neighbor about the police coming to his home, and decided to come home Saturday morning.

According to the warrant, Gonzalez-Jeronimo also told police he didn’t know Calix-Macedo was pregnant, but he started to get suspicious because she had been putting on weight lately.

He reportedly said she told him her birth control shot caused her to retain fluid, and she had been drinking a lot of sodas.

The warrants says Gonzalez-Jeronimo told police her last period was in December, and Calix-Macedo told him her birth control shot would make her miss menstrual cycles. He says she told him she started her period July 16.

Calix-Macedo is charged with attempted murder. She is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 bond.