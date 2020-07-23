Smokies offers special hikes to discuss diversity and racism

GATLINBURG, TN (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash has developed a new program that seeks to unite conversations about diversity and racism with the beauty of the mountains.

According to the park, the goal of Smokies Hikes for Healing is to provide “a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds and ethnicities to begin difficult conversations that can lead to change.”

Eight guided hikes with Cash will be held August through December.

A facilitator will lead each group in a thought-provoking discussion around race. Hikers can also coordinate their own groups using Smokies Hikes for Healing materials.