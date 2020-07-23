Supply of PPE heading to NC farmers to help keep workers & food supply safe

North Carolina leaders want to prevent the spread of coronavirus among farm workers. That’s why farmers will soon be receiving a large amount of personal protection equipment to help keep them and our food supply safe.

The state health department is distributing 900,000 pieces of personal protective equipment like masks out to farmers to be distributed through extension agent offices.

- Advertisement -

Terry Kelley, head of Henderson County’s extension office, says in this pandemic, farmers are essential.

Read more here.