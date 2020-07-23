Tagged sea turtle finds yearly home along Bald Head Island shore

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A tagged sea turtle continues to find home at Bald Head Island for more than a decade.

The turtle named Billie was tagged in 2007 after laying her first nest on BHI.

A map shared by the Bald Head Island Conservancy shows her journey from the Cape Fear coast to as far north as Delaware.



The conservancy says Billie is a regular nester on BHI. She returned in 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

This year, the conservancy says they first saw Billie in mid-June when she false crawled. She then returned to BHI in late June to lay her first nest of the season.

The island reports 101 sea turtle nests so far this season.