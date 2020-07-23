Taylor Swift will release surprise album ‘Folklore’ Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday.

The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”

Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. She also says the music video for the song “Cardigan” will premiere at midnight.

Swift says she wrote and recorded all the songs while in isolation and it reflects her dreams, fears and musings during this time.