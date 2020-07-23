The NFL will require fans wear face coverings at games for teams that will ultimately allow spectators

(CNN)– If you want to watch football in person you’re going to have to mask up.

The National Football League announced on Wednesday that fans who attend games will be required to wear face coverings.

Brian McCarthy, the league’s vice president of communications, tweeted on Wednesday, “For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings.”

It is still unclear how many teams will host fans in the upcoming season, as there is currently no league-wide policy on the matter. Other professional leagues, such as Major League Baseball, will begin the season without fans in the stands (though fans can boo or cheer their favorite players through MLB’s website).