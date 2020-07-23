Traffic courts in New Hanover and Pender counties to resume in August

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Traffic courts in New Hanover and Pender counties will resume next month.

According to the District Attorney’s office, there is a way to resolve your case without coming to the courthouse.

People with a pending traffic citation should visit here to see if the ticket is eligible for a reduction or dismissal. Visit the site at least one week prior to the court date to submit your ticket for review. You will be notified via email if you can handle your case through the online system without coming to the courthouse.

“We are encouraging everyone to use this technology to effectively manage the volume of people coming to the courthouse,” remarked District Attorney Ben David.

“We are excited that this technology can save individuals the trip to the courthouse. Not only can we help you through an electronic platform, but we can collect fines online too,” New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court Jan Kennedy said.

In the interest of judicial economy, many cases have already been dismissed. To see if your case has already been dismissed, please call (910) 772-6600 for New Hanover County tickets and (910) 663-3900 for Pender County tickets.

Traffic court resumes in Pender County on August 5 and in New Hanover County on August 7. To check your court date, visit here.