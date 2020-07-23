UNC Chapel Hill students present data on statewide COVID impacts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the pandemic continues to hit people and communities in North Carolina, students at UNC Chapel Hill released data showing how it has specifically affected different populations.

The group of students gathered data over the last few months on how people have been affected socioeconomically, physically and emotionally.

According to the data, Columbus County was one of the top ten counties in the state with the highest likelihood of contracting COVID-19. Students explained, six of those counties have six or more animal farms, and rely on the meat processing industry.

Places like meat-packing plants have seen a number of outbreaks of coronavirus, contributing to the high number of cases in these counties.

The data also focus on the impact COVID has had an unemployment, mental health and poverty in rural areas compared to urban areas.

During a presentation of the data Thursday, students talked about the racial disparities during the pandemic, saying black residents in any county filed the most unemployment claims.

“82% of Black residents had to spend their check, whereas that number was only 53% for white residents, and 18% of white residents were able to save their check,” students said. “I also want to point out that 37% of Hispanic or Latino respondents did not receive a stimulus payment at all.”

Students also say the unemployment rate was more than 12% in May, which was higher than the unemployment rate around this time of year during the Great Recession.

The data also shows black, Hispanic or Latino households were also more likely to have food or housing insecurities.