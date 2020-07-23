Wave Transit discusses proposed network redesign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wave Transit board has received an update on a proposed network redesign for the transportation system.

It was presented at today’s meeting by Transpro Consulting after an in-depth review and evaluation of Wave Transit’s operations.

The board is expected to further discuss the redesign proposal at it’s meeting on August 27th. Furthermore, no board action was taken on Wave Transit’s Route 204 Brunswick connector.

The interim director says without a local funding source, the Route 204 Brunswick connector and ADA Paratransit services to Brunswick County are slated to end on Friday, September 4th at 6 P.M.