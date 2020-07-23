What Did We Miss? Former eBay employees charged with cyberstalking critic

By
WWAY News
-
0

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

  • eBay employees harassed a Massachusetts couple that wrote critical blogs about the company.
  • Fort Lauderdale police chased a runaway kangaroo.
  • Japanese company, Telexistence, has created a robot that will stock grocery shelves.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and WWAY News at 7. Catch up on previous episodes here.

