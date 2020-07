BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A long time canine partner for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is saying farewell.

He had three handlers during his time, most recently, Deputy Kenny Powell, Jr.

- Advertisement -

Ajk will be spending his retirement with his original handler Major Brian Chism.



The sheriff’s office shared in a Facebook post that they understand that “Ajk” will be spending time with his family and likely relaxing at the beach while being pampered and spoiled.