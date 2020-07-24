Body of missing Leland man found near Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County deputies have confirmed the identity of a body found Thursday night in Kure Beach.

Kenneth Roberts Jr. had been missing from Leland since Monday.

- Advertisement -

The Leland Police Department says his car was found on the side of the road near Fort Fisher on Wednesday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the body of the 41-year-old man was recovered near the 2500 block of South Fort Fisher Boulevard, near the Fort Fisher Terminal.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.