Brunswick Community College grads honored with in-person ceremony

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)–Friday was years in the making for Brunswick Community College graduates. The Class of 2020 had the chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

One BCC graduate says this opportunity to make a dream become a reality hits close to home for her.

“It was amazing today, but I just wish that under different circumstances my father was here to watch me,”says BCC graduate Jennifer Arrendale. “I know he’s here in spirit and I know he was watching me when I was walking across that stage. So, to have that and some of my family here it’s been amazing.”

The ceremony was originally schedule for May, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus. Brunswick Community College says it was well worth the wait to see the smiles on the faces of their graduates.

“I could see it in their eyes as I handed them their diplomas and how much it meant to each student,”said BCC President Gene Smith. “We waited since May 11th to have this event and although it’s not a traditional graduation it was very meaningful for our students.”

Brunswick Community College went on to say they couldn’t be more proud of the Class of 2020 and all the challenges they have overcome to get where they are.

“Although it was one more barrier put in front of our students they stepped up and were able to meet the challenge and graduate,”says Smith.

BCC is set to open up fall classes in less than a month.