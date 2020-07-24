Former Ashley standout Alex Highsmith signs deal with Steelers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Alex Highsmith’s path to professional football has been anything but normal. He started as a walk-on at UNCC, four years later he was an All-American. Now, the former Ashley High School standout has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Highsmith saw his dreams become a reality back in April when he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft. The defensive-end has made his way to Pittsburgh this week as the rookies open up training camp.

Highsmith and the Steelers will open up the 2020 NFL season against the New York Giants on September 14th.