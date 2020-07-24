Kure Beach man charged with DWI after allegedly hitting two pedestrians

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were reportedly hit by a drunk driver in Carolina Beach.

The Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department, and New Hanover County EMS were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 200-block of Ocean Blvd. in reference to a vehicle striking two pedestrians.

The town says two people were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

58-year-old Alexander Edward Zielinski, of Kure Beach, was arrested at the scene.

Zielinski is charged with driving while impaired and additional traffic offenses. He was placed on a $10,000 bond in the New Hanover County Jail.