Man hospitalized after being bitten in the Neuse River

A man was injured when he was bitten by something in the Neuse River on Wednesday and while social media speculation is that it was a shark attack, officials have not confirmed that the injuries were caused by a shark bite.

Craven County EMS officials confirmed that they received a call about someone being bitten by something in the water and that they directed the caller to get in touch with Havelock EMS – which was closer to the location of the incident.

They also directed the caller to head to the Cherry Branch Ferry Docks.

Havelock EMS officials say they got that call at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, stating that someone had been bitten by something in the water but they cannot confirm that it was a shark. They say that the man was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center for treatment but do not have information about his current condition.

