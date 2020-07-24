Netflix show ‘Outer Banks’ renewed for season 2

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Netflix Original “Outer Banks” has been renewed for another season, according to the streaming service.

On Friday, Netflix shared the announcement on social media.

The coming of age drama series follows a tight-knit group of local teens in North Carolina as they hunt for a legendary treasure buried in the waters along the Carolina coastline.

The creator and writer of the show Jonas Pate lives in Wilmington. WWAY spoke with Pate when the first season premiered on Netflix.

Season one was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina. Pate told WWAY back in April that it was doubtful that any of season 2 would be filmed in the Port City.

“Unfortunately there’s one tiny bit of HB-2 that doesn’t roll off the book until December of this year,” Pate previously said to WWAY. “So, until that’s gone, Netflix rightfully is not going to let us shoot in North Carolina.”