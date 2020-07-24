New Hanover County reports three more COVID-19 related deaths

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health officials say three more people in the county have died from COVID-19 this week and are monitoring 13 outbreaks and clusters in congregate living and child care settings.

Health officials say two of the people who died this week were considered to be at risk of severe illness because they were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. The third person was in their 60’s with no known underlying health conditions, according to health officials. This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 15.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy for our community, and my heartfelt sympathy goes to the friends and families of these three people,” New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said. “We know what we need to do to slow the spread and protect others from this virus – wear a mask and stay six feet away from others when you’re out in public, and wash your hands as often as possible. If we keep working together on this, we should start to see cases leveling and lives saved.”

This week, data shows additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as more COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, the county says the percent of positive test results has started to trend down this past week.

“The number of cases and hospitalizations we see now are cases that have been present in the community over the last few weeks, but our data is showing a decrease in the percent of positive lab-confirmed cases this past week, which is encouraging and could speak to the impact of people following the three W’s,” New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHA, said. “We urge community members to continue these actions to protect themselves and their loved ones. It slows the spread of COVID-19 while allowing for increased economic and leisure activity, all of which are so important to the public’s health.”

Residents are urged to practice the three W’s – Wear, Wait, Wash, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

