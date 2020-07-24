North Carolina man files lawsuit, claims deputies beat him

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man is suing after he said he was pepper sprayed, tasered and beaten by a group of Union County sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that the lawsuit was filed by Dustin Parrish in federal court.

Parrish, who is white, estimates that he was struck in the face at least 20 times. He said he was tased twice, pepper sprayed and placed in a choke hold.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey told the Observer that Parrish “created the violence when he assaulted an officer.”

Cathey added that Parrish resisted arrest, ignored orders and tried to escape twice. Parrish claims he never assaulted an officer.