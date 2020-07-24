Ocean Cure launches live camera overlooking area with accessible beach flooring

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Cure, a group in Carolina Beach working to improve the lives of people with disabilities through surfing, has launched a new website and live camera.

Ocean Cure recently set up the camera that overlooks the walkways they provide for people who have wheelchairs or other difficulties getting to the beach.

The beach flooring is located at the access in front of the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

The live camera will help highlight Carolina Beach and it’s commitment to making the beach one of the most accessible in the world.

It keeps a 24-hour watch of the 3,000 square-ft accessible beach floor.

The non-profit organization has served more than 1,000 people and their families over the past 10+ years.

