Pender County creates trail that highlights everything blueberry

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Tourism announces a Blueberry Trail created to lead you to fresh blueberries, blueberry fields, downtown shops, eateries, history, and more.

July is National Blueberry Month and Pender County is home to many blueberry farms, making us one of the largest growing locations for blueberry producers. Pender County Tourism created a new trail that highlights fresh blueberries, points of interest to Pender County’s blueberry culture, and places to shop for blueberry merchandise, and homemade favorites.

“We are excited to introduce this trail” states Stephanie Key, Pender County Tourism Assistant, “You are sure to find a delicious variety of blueberry desserts, jams, and merchandise being sold at many of our local farms, markets, shops, and businesses at the peak of the season and throughout the year.”

“Pender County is home to everything blueberry,” states Olivia Dawson, Pender County Tourism Assistant.

Annually, during the blueberry season, typically from May to July, Pender County produces millions of berries that are sold to businesses, residents, and visitors by the pints, pounds, or flats.

Pender County and the Town of Burgaw are home to the North Carolina Blueberry Festival, founded in 2003 and held annually the third weekend in June. The festival is a premier event for Pender County and the Town of Burgaw, attracting more than 50,000 visitors. In addition to celebrating our Blueberry Heritage, the festival hosts the Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast each February, there is the NC Blueberry Scholarship Pageant, and the Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop.

View a map of the trail.