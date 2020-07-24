President Trump to visit Morrisville facility next week to check on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing progress

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — President Donald Trump will be visiting Wake County next week.

On Monday, Trump will visit the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center in Morrisville. During the visit, Trump will tour facilities used to support the manufacturing of “key components of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate” developed by Novavax.

After the tour, White House officials say Trump will discuss the collaboration between his administration and the private sector to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine suitable for human use.

