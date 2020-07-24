Several NCDMV offices temporarily close due to health concerns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles say many offices in the southeastern portion of the state have modified their schedules due to health concerns.

Many driver license and license plate agency offices, including in the Cape Fear, have changed their schedules due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Some locations that have temporarily closed in our area include Southport, Burgaw, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown.

Many #NCDMV Driver License and License Plate Agency offices in this area have modified their schedules due to health and safety concerns. Find out the status of your nearest office at https://t.co/uYqMguvf2H. Customers are required to wear a mask or other face covering. — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) July 24, 2020

Find out the status of your nearest office here.

Customers are required to wear a mask or other face covering.