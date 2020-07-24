Several NCDMV offices temporarily close due to health concerns

A driver waits at the counter of a DMV office in 2017. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles say many offices in the southeastern portion of the state have modified their schedules due to health concerns.

Many driver license and license plate agency offices, including in the Cape Fear, have changed their schedules due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Some locations that have temporarily closed in our area include Southport, Burgaw, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown.

Find out the status of your nearest office

Customers are required to wear a mask or other face covering.

