Tropical Storm Hanna strengthens slightly; Gonzalo looms

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened as it moves slowly west toward the Texas coastline.

Forecasters are warning of heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

By Friday morning, Hanna had top winds around 45 mph and was centered about 260 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo also is approaching land, moving closer to the southern Windward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Some strengthening is possible, but Gonzalo is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

