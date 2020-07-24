Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House said Trump is expected to speak about the collaboration between the administration and the private sector to rapidly develop a vaccine and ensure rapid distribution once ready.

North Carolina is a key battleground state in the coming election, and Trump’s visit marks his 10th trip there during his presidency.

Trump is seeking to highlight progress on a vaccine and therapeutics as the country struggles to stop the spread of the coronavirus.