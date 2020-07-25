Battling cancer, SC woman pushing for Disney to create bald princess

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Just a few months ago, life was going great for Natalie Thomas.

The 25-year-old Myrtle Beach native had a husband, Timothy, and a two year old son, Nate, she adored. She loved her job as a photographer.

- Advertisement -

On top of that, her family was getting ready to add a new baby girl. When she went to the hospital this January ready to welcome baby Bennett into the world, her life changed.

“When I went in they told me I was not in labor,” Thomas said. “It turns out my daughter had been putting pressure on my left kidney where I had a cancerous tumor and she had caused it to hemorrhage and bleed out, and that’s the pain I was feeling.”

Bennett was born healthy a few weeks later, around the same time Thomas was officially diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer in her kidney.

“It’s called primitive neuroectodermal tumors,” she said. “My oncologist has actually never even seen it himself in all his years of being a doctor.”

Now, Thomas spends every other week at MUSC in Columbia for chemotherapy.