California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new analysis shows which states would be most impacted by President Donald Trump’s order to exclude immigrants in the country illegally from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House districts.

Pew Research Center says, without that population, California would lose two seats instead of one, Florida would gain one seat instead of two and Texas would gain two seats instead of three.

Additionally, the Pew analysis shows Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio would each keep a congressional seat they most likely would have lost during the process of divvying up congressional seats.

That process will take place after the 2020 census is finished.

