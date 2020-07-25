Clemson warns of $100 million loss with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University officials say the college could lose more than $100 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials told trustees Friday that the school is in good enough financial shape to survive the budget blow.

Clemson says it will spend up to $25 million on direct COVID-19 expenses, like testing, retrofitting classrooms for social distancing, online learning and safety and other protective equipment.

The school will lose up to $70 million from money made on athletics like football and up to $20 million because foreign students can’t attend with COVID-19 travel bans.