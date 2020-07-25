Coronavirus death toll increases in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The confirmed COVID-19 death toll in South Carolina has increased by 74 to 1,412.

The figures released Saturday by the state health department mark the state’s largest one-day increase in deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases reported in the state reached 79,674 Saturday. That’s an increase of 1,368. South Carolina currently isn’t providing daily hospitalization reports.

The state says hospitals are making a change to a new federal reporting system and that there are inaccuracies in reporting as the hospitals make the transition.