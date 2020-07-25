Hundreds celebrate NC man’s 107th birthday with drive-thru parade

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina man who lived through COVID-19 just celebrated his 107th birthday with a surprise parade.
Around 200 cars lined up to celebrate Gurney Williams’ birthday Thursday in Biscoe, North Carolina.
Williams attracted parade support from firefighters, police, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and EMS employees from both Montgomery County and Moore County, where he grew up. According to what one local officer told the nursing home, Williams’ birthday parade was bigger than the county Christmas parade.
The celebration was organized by Williams’ nursing home, Autumn Care of Biscoe. Workers at the center made sure to keep the surprise from Williams, quietly alerting the community of the big day through invitations.