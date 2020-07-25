Hurricanes’ Hamilton misses 2nd straight camp practice

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton missed a second straight practice Saturday.

His status remains unclear as the team prepares for the return to play in the coming week. The team’ said on its website Wednesday that Hamilton left that day’s practice early in “some visible discomfort” and he didn’t practice Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Coach Rod Brind’Amour has said the team is “hoping that this isn’t something that’s long term,” but he offered no specifics. Hamilton broke his left leg in January. He was sidelined until the NHL shut down the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.