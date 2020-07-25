North Carolina sends thousands in fraudulent unemployment claims during COVID-19 pandemic

This action comes after WTVD first reported the frustrations of Pete Lovett and his wife when it came to reporting unemployment fraud to North Carolina’s Division of Employment Security.
- Advertisement -
Since sharing the Lovett’s story, we are hearing from more victims of unemployment fraud who say they also had trouble getting the state’s attention when it comes to reporting and stopping the fraud.
Raleigh resident Robert Skinner got a check for $5,510 from the state for unemployment benefits.
“I’ve been self-employed for the last thirty years, and I’m doing as well as I’ve ever done,” Skinner said. “You know I feel badly for the people that aren’t, but I’m, I’m fortunate in that in my business, I’m still doing very well.”