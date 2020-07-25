Organization working to add more free COVID-19 testing sites

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A long line of cars fill the parking lot at the St. Joseph AME church in Durham. Everyone is taking advantage of the opportunity for free COVID-19 testing.

“COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting black and Latinx communities all over the nation,” said Dr. Maria Small with the Durham Academy.

- Advertisement -

Durham is among the cities with a huge need for more testing, and the Durham Academy along with Community Health Coalition and Old North State Medical Society are working to fill the gap.

“Blacks are about 20% of the population and over 30 percent of COVID-19 [cases]. The Latinx community is only about 10 – 12% [of the Durham population] and about 40-50 percent of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Small.

Read more here.