President’s visit proof Triangle is on the cutting edge of pandemic research

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — The planned Monday visit of President Donald Trump to a Wake County biotech firm that’s manufacturing doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine confirms what regional cheerleaders have been saying for years — the Research Triangle is world-renowned.

In the 60 years since the Research Triangle Park (RTP) was created, it has more than fulfilled its founders’ dreams. And in each of those years, it has spawned more and more high-tech and bio-tech companies and organizations not just inside the park but for many miles around it.

One of those companies is Path BioAnalytics (PBA) in Durham. The company helps pharmaceutical companies look at drugs they are developing in a unique way by growing tissue to use for testing.

The company will soon be testing two drugs to see if they might be effective in the fight against COVID-19.

