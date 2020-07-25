Raleigh used car dealer accused of questionable practices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A viewer reached out with concerns about Auto Connect, a used car dealership in Raleigh.

Mildred Summerville said she gave the owner, Frank Masika, $6,000 toward a car she never received.

“He never planned to honor it. That’s all,” Summerville said.

She said the money was intended as a down payment on a 2015 Mercedes-Benz. She planned to also trade in her car. “This is the car I’m supposed to have had. Never seen. That he sent the bill of sale,” Summerville said.

The police report she filed lists the complaint as fraud, false pretense or swindle.

“Ignoring my calls and not returning my calls and not returning my texts, that’s the problem,” she said. “It was the worst experience I’ve ever had in a car dealership,” DeCarlos Parker said.

Parker said he gave Masika $2,000 as a down payment toward his BMW. Two months later he was still waiting for the car.

