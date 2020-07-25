Sunken cutter becomes underwater memorial for local diver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In 2017, 21-year-old diver Brian Davis died in a scuba accident off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.

Immediately, his loved ones knew they had to honor him and his love of the ocean.

For the past three years, they have been working with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries to sink a ship in his honor.

“What started with just a conversation, an idea in sorrow, has turned into something so significant,” Brian’s Mother Kathy Davis said.

On Friday, July 24 loved ones gathered 20 miles off the coast of Masonboro Inlet to watch a 180 foot Coast Guard Cutter now named “The Brian Davis” sink to the ocean floor.

“The day couldn’t have been more beautiful. We really felt like we had the blessings of our son’s spirit with us,” Kathy Davis said.

An emotional day complete with a prayer from Brian’s mother’s heart and a flower ceremony after the ship completely submerged.

“I purposely chose sunflowers because Brian brought so much light into people’s lives,” Kathy Davis said. “People equate sunflowers to the beauty and the light of the sun, and he will always be our light.”

A light and guardian angel to many, like Mark Winneberger.

“To have his name welded in huge letters with a cross right above his name, it’s just something else to see,” Winneberger said.

Winneberger and other close friends of Brian’s dove the wreck as soon as it was stable.

“I dove down right immediately and was able to touch the letters for myself and be right next to The Brian Davis name,” Winneberger said.

Some look up to see Heaven, but lovers of the ocean go a little deeper.

“It just helps me feel a little bit closer to him. It’s really cool to have that there,” Winneberger said. “I definitely felt Brian’s presence close to me when I was able to get down there and be close to the cross and his name. It was cool.”

Brian’s parents say this is a living memorial that will last for centuries and they hope the reef quickly becomes known as “Brian’s Reef.”