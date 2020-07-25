Task Force adopts three criminal justice reform recommendations

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice adopted three recommendations Saturday in regards to police reform.

Law enforcement agencies and the North Carolina Supreme Court will now be asked to implement these recommendations:

The Task Force recommends that all North Carolina law enforcement agencies enact a policy articulating a duty to intervene and report in any case where a law enforcement officer may be a witness to what they know to be an excessive use of force or other abuse of a suspect or arrestee.

The Task Force recommends that all North Carolina law enforcement agencies enact a Use of Force policy that, at a minimum, prohibits neck holds. Law enforcement agencies should consider using the sample policy language below. Sample Policy Language “NECK HOLDS PROHIBITED. Law enforcement officers shall not use chokeholds, strangleholds, Lateral Vascular Neck Restraints, Carotid Restraints, chest compressions, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck unless necessary to protect the life of the officer.”

The Task Force recommends that the North Carolina Supreme Court enact a General Rule of Practice, which would require an assessment of a defendant’s ability to pay prior to the levying of any fines and fees.

- Advertisement -

In a press release Attorney General Stein says “This task force is all about taking action to make our criminal justice system treat people more fairly.”

The task force’s next action will be to hear comments from the public on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:00 a.m.