12th Annual Wrightsville Beach Spearfishing Tournament held at Seapath Yacht Club

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 12th Annual Wrightsville Beach Spearfishing Tournament was held this weekend, beginning on Friday and wrapping up on Sunday at 5pm.

Tournament Director Jud Watkins says he was gald to be able to hold the tournament as the country continues to tackle COVID-19.

With additional safety restrictions like asking divers to remain with the same crew, making sure masks are worn when fish are weighed in and limiting the awards banquet to participants only a safe event was still possible.

Watkins says this was a great opportunity for people to get outside again after feeling cooped up recently.

“The opportunity to get out on the water has been a good outlet for a lot of folks,” Watkins said. “Fishing and spearfishing are still going on in our area, it’s just the events that we’ve seen a drastic shortage of this year. So to try to find a way to have an event and boost morale in the community has been cool.”

The tournament had 58 participants, which Watkins considered a great turn out.