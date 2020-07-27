2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for Monday night have been postponed after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was called off, as was the New York Yankees’ game at Philadelphia.

- Advertisement -

The Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that nine Marlins players and five staff members received positive results in tests conducted Friday.

It’s unclear when the Marlins received the results.