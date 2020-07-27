99-year-old woman becomes oldest active pilot and flight instructor

(KABC) — A 99-year old Riverside County woman is now in the record books as the world’s oldest flight instructor and pilot.

Robina Asti gave her final flight lesson on Sunday at Riverside California’s Municipal Airport.

- Advertisement -

According to the Guinness book of world records that makes her the oldest pilot ever to do so.

Robina has been teaching people how to fly for decades.

She says teaching never gets old for her and her students say, her experience really counts.

Related Article: Local woman celebrates 90th birthday handcuffed in back of police car

“I love getting people to experience what it is like to lift off this earth. It is so good,” Asti said.

Read more here.