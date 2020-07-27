Columbus County reports another 4 deaths related to COVID-19

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, Columbus County reported four additional COVID-19 associated deaths.

County health officials say the people died on July 19, 22, and 25. They add that three people died while hospitalized and one at their home.

- Advertisement -

Also on Monday, Columbus County says they have 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing their total number of positive cases to 765.

There are currently six county residents that are hospitalized due to the virus.

There have been 44 COVID-19 associated deaths.