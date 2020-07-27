COVID-19 leads to increased need for diapers in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since April and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for diapers in the Cape Fear has doubled.

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina (DBNC) says it expects those numbers to continue to climb as the pandemic continues into the fall.

To help, DBNC is hosting the Summer Showers Diaper Drive. It is a new way to donate diapers in the era of coronavirus.

You can do your part by hosting a drive of your own among your peer group; host a drive-thru drive; or create an Amazon Wishlist and have diapers sent to your address. DBNC needs all types and sizes of diapers.

One in three families in the United States experiences a diaper need. Some are even forced to re-use diapers. In some households, babies and toddlers spend their entire day in a single diaper because their family cannot afford to buy more.

To find out how you can help more visit here.