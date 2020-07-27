Hawaiian Islands avoid direct hit from Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has avoided a direct hit form Hurricane Douglas and the Category 1 storm was swirling just north of the island chain.

The Central Pacific Warning Center early Monday lifted the hurricane warning for the island of Kauai.

- Advertisement -

There were no initial reports of injuries and what damage there was appeared to be minor.

The storm tracked just north of the islands and officials say it appeared to pass about 45 miles north of Maui and possibly closer to Oahu.

Maui and Kauai were drenched with rain. Winds were with gentle rain in Honolulu and huge waves that made surfers happy.