Local motocross star qualifies for the U.S Amateur Nationals

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–The saying goes “it’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up.” That’s exactly what 15-year old Regan Fowler has done when it comes to the sport of motocross.

Last season Fowler suffered a broken arm that required four surgeries to repair. The injury kept her away from the sports for an entire year, but she hasn’t used that as an excuse.

- Advertisement -

In June, the Coastal Christian High School rising sophomore qualified for the U.S. Amateur Nationals. Fowler is considered one of the 40 fastest riders for her age division in the entire country.

She says while motocross is widely viewed as a male sport, there’s no reason the ladies can’t be just as good.

“There’s not a lot of girls that do it, but I feel like girls can just be as good as guys,”said Fowler. “They might have the different skill set, but I think the more girls train and the more riding you put in, the harder you try, you can just be just as good as guys.”

Related Article: Lenny Simpson to be inducted into Southern Tennis Hall of Fame

The National Championship will run August 3rd through the 8th in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Regan will be looking for her first top ten finish in what’s considered the largest amateur motocross event in the world.

The watch the event or follow along with the result you can visit the Motocross Sports website.