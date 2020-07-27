NC women hold support group for veterans dealing with sexual trauma

NORTH CAROLINA (WGHP) — They served our country, even in combat zones, but some of their worst experiences in the military came from people they should have been able to trust.

“I’ve seen so many Vanessa’s. This is not an isolated incident,” veteran Sandra Robinson said.

The murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has retriggered trauma for female veterans in Guilford County.

“It even takes me back to 33 years ago in 1987 when I was in basic training. I remember being in the chow hall and being in line and being cat called at,” Robinson said. “When I turned to look, my drill sergeant called me a whore, called me a slut, and he just proceeded to call me out my name.”

Robinson’s organization Combat Female Veterans Families United is now offering Shero Survivors – a virtual peer support group for victims of military sexual trauma.

